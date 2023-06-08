Optimus Prime officially confirmed for Fortnite

HQ

Even though it was leaked over a week ago, we have now gotten an official confirmation that the Autobot leader Optimus Prime is joining Fortnite in Chapter 4 Season 3 (together with three other character skins), also known as The Wilds.

We have an image of Optimus below, who frankly looks so good and detailed that he will ultimately probably stick out like a sore thumb. But it's not like we care, it's still Optimus Prime, after all. We do not know how you'll be able to earn him though, but rumor has it that he is the next unlockable Tier 100 skin, which we assume not everybody will appreciate.

We cannot help but wonder why they went with the original Optimus though, as Transformers: Rise of the Beasts premieres tomorrow. Since Chapter 4 Season 3 is jungle-themed, they totally should have opted for Optimus Primal instead.