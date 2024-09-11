Optimus Prime gets a chocolatey transformation

HQ

Have you ever wondered what an Autobot would look like if it was made out of chocolate? If so, master chocolatier Amaury Guichon has the answer for you.

To mark the coming arrival of Transformers One, the artist has created a replica of Optimus Prime's head purely out of chocolate. It's a highly detailed model that comes in Prime's signature blue and silver colour scheme, has illuminating eyes, and is probably fairly close to being a 1:1 size replica too, because it is absolutely enormous.

The question now is of course how long it would take someone to devour a chocolatey creation of this size and scale, but regardless of what the answer would be, you can see Guichon's entire construction process in the video below.

