OpTic Texas lose third straight Call of Duty League Major final, while Los Angeles Thieves sweeps Major III tournaments

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It has been a pretty epic Major III period of the 2026 Call of Duty League season for Los Angeles Thieves, as the organisation hasn't just won the Minor I event a few weeks ago but the team has also secured the more significant Major III title too.

Following a busy weekend of action, the LA Thieves ultimately managed to dispatch OpTic Texas in the grand final, a result that went 4-3 in the former's favour and saw the Texan team heading home in heartbreak for the third straight Major this season.

Yep, while many will celebrate LA Thieves' victory, others may notice the trend that OpTic Texas is displaying in that the team has reached the final of all three Majors this season and proceeded to lose them, first to Paris Gentle Mates, then to FaZe Vegas, and now to LA Thieves. Will OpTic finally get over the hurdle in Major IV?

It should be noted that OpTic Texas' woes aren't all bad as the consistent results do put the team comfortably second in the season-long standings, with LA Thieves now fourth. As for when we'll get to see both teams next, Major IV's qualifiers will kick off on May 29 with a Minor to follow in early June and the main Major weekend in late June.