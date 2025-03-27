OpTic Texas drops Pred and re-signs Huke for the third time

HQ

OpTic Texas just can't seem to figure things out for this current Call of Duty League season. The team is in sixth place in the overall standings, which isn't a terrible position at all, but the constant roster changes and player sackings and signings show that OpTic are unsettled at the least.

To this end, following a decision back in February to release Cuyler "Huke" Garland and re-sign Amer "Pred" Zulbeari, the team has now decided to double back on this and to release Pred and re-sign Huke, for what will be the third time in the organisation's history and the player's career.

We'll have to see if this translates into improved performance, as for the organisation's hosted Major a few days ago, OpTic absolutely bombed out and barely made a dent. The next Major will kick off next week, on April 4, so we'll just have to stay tuned to witness OpTic's either return or further stumbling.