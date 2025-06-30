OpTic Texas defy expectations and become back-to-back Call of Duty League champions

HQ

OpTic Texas went into this year's Call of Duty League Championship Weekend with the immense task of defending their championship, something that seemed unlikely considering the squad was having an uneven season, ending the regular run of events in sixth and a large degree behind powerhouses Atlanta Faze and Los Angeles Thieves. However, this did not stop the Texan organisation.

Following a crazy run of events, OpTic Texas has defied expectations and defended their title to become back-to-back CDL champions. The organisation remained undefeated in the winner's bracket, overcoming Atlanta Faze, Toronto Ultra, Boston Breach, and Vancouver Surge, all to lift the title and retain their crown.

This result now sets OpTic Texas up for an immense challenge heading into the 2026 season, as the organisation will be looking to achieve an unworldly threepeat, by winning a back-to-back-to-back championship.

Do you think OpTic has what it takes?