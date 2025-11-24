OpTic Texas continues dominant Call of Duty run by winning Monster Energy Launch Invitational

HQ

The first major tournament to use Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 as a platform came to a close over the weekend, as the Monster Energy Launch Invitational was held and saw almost every Call of Duty League roster in attendance and polarised by five Challengers squads as well.

With this event in the books, you might be wondering who came out on top, who lifted the trophy and is heading into the 2025/26 CDL season as the one to beat. Somewhat unsurprisingly, reigning champions OpTic Texas maintain that title, as the organisation won the event after overcoming Still Orgless (a Challengers team!) in the grand final in a tense 4-3 fashion.

With this result in mind, the question now is how OpTic Texas will translate this success into performance in the coming season, as they are set to try something remarkable by kicking off a campaign where a Championship win will see the OpTic Texas crowned threepeat champions (back-to-back-to-back victors) after winning the Modern Warfare III Championship in 2024 and the Black Ops 6 Championship in 2025 too.

Do you think OpTic Texas has what it takes to become a threepeat victor?