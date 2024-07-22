OpTic Texas are the 2024 Call of Duty League champions

HQ

The 2024 Call of Duty League season has come to a close. Following a long season, the Championship Weekend wrapped yesterday night, meaning we now know the victor and who has been crowned as the latest CDL champion.

OpTic Texas has secured the trophy for this season after defeating the New York Subliners in a very dominant 5-1 fashion. This also came as the Texan team managed to knock the Subliners into the Elimination Finals just ahead of the Grand Finals too, meaning on the path to this result, OpTic defeated the Subliners 8-3 on map wins over two separate games.

The OpTic team will be heading home with $800,000 in prize money, while the Subliners take home $480,000. Once again, the Championship Weekend has proven that the regular season isn't everything, as after another dominant year the Atlanta Faze (who finished at the top of the regular season standings) were knocked out early on during the weekend, meaning they only secured $80,000 in prize money.