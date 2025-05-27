OpTic Gaming wins Halo Championship Series Dallas Open

HQ

OpTic Gaming is proving to be a problem in the world of competitive Halo esports as of late. The North American organisation recently came out on top at the Arlington Major, and clearly it has a knack for winning in Texas, as it has now also taken home a trophy as part of the Dallas Open.

Over the weekend, the event took place as part of DreamHack Dallas, where Halo Championship Series squads faced many amateur-level teams. As expected, the HCS organisations proved to be too much for many of the non-pros, which is why the playoff bracket was dominated by FaZe Clan, Shopify Rebellion, TSM, and OpTic.

OpTic took the path of most resistance by being knocked down onto the elimination bracket right away, where it fought tooth and nail to survive, ultimately punching its ticket to the grand finale against FaZe. Here, OpTic's gutsy training clearly paid off as the squad crushed FaZe in a 4-1 fashion, claiming the trophy, $60,000 in prize money, and a direct qualification to the Salt Lake City Major in August and the LVT Halo League that runs throughout the summer too.