OpTic Gaming is making huge changes to its Halo Championship Series team

OpTic Gaming has been, alongside FaZe Clan and Spacestation Gaming, one of the most dominant forces in competitive Halo for the past three years. The team won a World Championship and several Majors, as well as tons of prize money, but following a couple of years off the pace of the other two squads, OpTic is ready to make a big change.

The team has released three of its players and its head coach. Zane "Deadzone" Hearon, Tommy "Lucid" Wilson, Joey "Trippy" Taylor, and coach Jason "Lunchbox" Brown are all departing the team leaving only (as it stands) Matthew "FormaL" Piper on OpTic's Halo roster.

OpTic hasn't really explained the decision or what it plans to do for its future in competitive Halo, but regardless of if it does continue in Halo esports or not, at least two of this roster's best will be remembered as All-Stars, as both FormaL and Lucid made the cut for the Halo Infinite 2024 class.