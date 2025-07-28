OpTic Gaming continues Call of Duty dominance in 2025 with Esports World Cup win

HQ

Another batch of finals happened over the weekend at the Esports World Cup. The massive gaming festival which is ongoing in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia hosted three major conclusions over the last few days, the biggest of the bunch being the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 event.

This tournament brought together 16 of the best teams from around the world, many of whom were Call of Duty League squads, to see them fighting for a $1.8 million prize pool, a batch of Club Points, and another trophy, which is effectively the final one to be won during Black Ops 6's era.

This event hosted its finale yesterday wherein we got to see OpTic Gaming (the current CDL champions) facing off with Vancouver Surge, for a match that was not very competitive. OpTic won the series 4-0, where after edging out a victory in a tight 250-236 round of Hardpoint on the first map, proceeded to crush the Surge in a 6-1 round of Search and Destroy, followed by a 3-1 round of Control, before a 250-118 game of Hardpoint.

This dominant result sees OpTic ending the BOPS 6 era as the top team without question, well ahead of rivals 100 Thieves and Atlanta Faze, neither of whom made a dent in the Esports World Cup and who were eliminated very early on in the CDL Championship Weekend too.