OpTic Gaming brings back Lunchbox as Halo coach

OpTic Gaming has decided to go back on a former choice, as following Jason "Lunchbox" Brown departing the squad at the end of the 2024 Halo Championship Series season, the organisation has decided to bring back Lunchbox to once again coach their HCS department.

This has been affirmed in a post on social media, where it's revealed that Lunchbox is taking over from the recently signed Daniel "Tusk" Ruiz, who has now also been released from the team after a very short stint.

We'll get to see Lunchbox's OpTic in action this weekend at the Major 1 Qualifiers, which are happening on March 22 and 23.