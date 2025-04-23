OpTic Gaming breaks its Halo Championship Series trophy drought at Arlington Major

HQ

It has been a challenging few years for OpTic Gaming in the world of competitive Halo esports, as despite being consistently one the best performing organisations in the Halo Championship Series, the squad has been suffering from a serious trophy drought for nearing two whole years. This drought has been so cruel that the team has been the runner-up at the last two World Championships (following winning the one before that), but thankfully for OpTic and its fans it is now over.

OpTic has been crowned as the victor at the HCS Arlington Major for 2025. The team managed to squeeze out a win over Shopify Rebellion in the grand finale match, securing $100,000 in prize money as well as the trophy and direct invitation to the Dallas Open's Pool Play stage.

No doubt OpTic will also be hoping that this result will break the seal for the team and enable them to start winning more events in the 2025 season, perhaps even finally getting over the line in the World Championship planned for this autumn.