Opposition arrests expand in Turkey amid ongoing crackdown

The latest news on Turkey . Turkish authorities have extended their legal campaign against the opposition to the western city of Izmir early on Tuesday, detaining a significant number of figures including a former mayor and local party leaders.

"We woke up to another dawn operation today," Murat Bakan, an Izmir MP, said on X. "We are facing a process similar to what happened in Istanbul," he said, adding that it appeared to be "a judicial system acting on instructions".

The operation, reportedly tied to allegations of corruption and fraud, mirrors earlier waves of arrests in Istanbul and has intensified concerns about political interference in the judiciary. Meanwhile, the opposition maintains the charges are politically motivated.