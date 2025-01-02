Opposing group asks for Joan Laporta's resignation after failing to register Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor

HQ

Som un clam, an opposing group to Joan Laporta, president of FC Barcelona, has issued an statement asking for his resignation, who has caused an "irremediable damage to the reputation of the entity", talking about the affair involving the failed registrations of Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor, two players who, due to Barça's violating the "financial fair play" rules, are not allowed to play and have even been deleted from LaLiga's website.

The group laments that "what we have experienced in the last hours of 2024 shows that the vicious circle in which the club's governing team has entered has fully exploded", and blames an "amateur and erratic management".

Even if they finally manage (with the help of a miracle) to legally register Olmo and Víctor with the approbal of LaLiga and the Spanish Football Federation, the situation "is unacceptable" and the has been "aggravated by the continuous lies and the deception of members with false promises that are never fulfilled".

"In just four years, FC Barcelona's assets have been decapitalised with various 'levers', selling off strategic assets for the future to cover holes resulting from chaotic and improvised management. Despite promises of recovery, the club still does not have a solid financial plan or a coherent strategy to guarantee stability in the medium and long term."

The group also criticizes how "intermediaries are introduced with million-dollar commissions", like Spotify or Nike. Recently, Laporta said their agreement with Nike was "the best in the history of the sport", but has been inssuficiente to solve this mess.

The Dani Olmo situation erodes Joan Laporta's image

Som un clam is led by Joan Camprubí, grandchild of a FC Barcelona president during the 60s and 70s, and aims to take down Laporta. However, political aspirations aside, it's hard to deny the public embarrasment that resulted from this convoluted affair, with the club walking on thin ice since the beginning of the season: they bought up Dani Olmo from Leipzig for 55 million euros, but he missed the team's first two games in August because he wasn't officially registered... and they could only fit him by deviating the salary from injured players to his.

Right now, the only thing going for him is that Olmo, apparently, is willing to wait, as his desire is to remain in Barça. Som un clam has shown their solidarity with the players involved. "We need their talent and commitment to face the sporting challenges of the first team with stability".