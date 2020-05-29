Oppo's Evangelion phone is truly unique but also very limited

You're watching Advertisements

The Oppo Ace 2 Evangelion Edition comes with a rather unique design both in regards to the actual unit and its accessories, which can also visually be altered. All of the thematics are EVA-01 based, down to the charger and even the sim ejector and there is an option an air VOOC charger to be purchased on top of that which can charge your phones 4.000 mAh battery in 56 minutes, while the included charger can do it in 30.

You can also get a matching Asuka watch, and the box itself is pure art. Both the watch and the phone are limited to 10.000 units each. The phone will be roughly $615, and the watch $310. There is also a themed wireless charging pad, it's only $40, but only 5000 will be made.

Its base is a Reno Ace 2 5G phone with the Snapdragon 865, 8GB of RAM and 356 GB of storage. The Display is 6.5" FHD+ AMOLED 90Hz, and a 48 MP main camera using the Sony IMX586 sensor.