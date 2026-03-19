Oppo Reno 15 Pro 5G

In smartphone models, a 'pro' or 'ultra' version usually means you're getting a bigger and better phone compared to the regular model. However, in the case of the Oppo Reno 15 series, the Oppo Reno 15 Pro is actually much smaller than its regular counterpart. Coming in at a modest 6.32", this is a phone that's about the size of an iPhone 17 or Google Pixel 10a. Only this time, it's not the cheaper version of a phone, but actually the more premium one. So how is the Oppo Reno 15 Pro in daily use and could it be interesting to people who like smaller phones?

At 6.32", the Oppo Reno 15 Pro is much smaller than the phones I've been using over the past few years. Especially compared to foldable phones I've tested. My initial impressions of the phone were therefore predominantly about size. It's immediately apparent that the Reno 15 Pro is very comfortable and easy to hold, weighing only 187 grams. I've also found it very easy to put in and take out of my pocket. Additionally, the small size means it's very easy to operate the phone using one hand, without any strain from moving my thumb across the screen or because the weight was making it feel heavy.

With regard to looks, the combination of a fun, compact size, flat metallic edges, and playful aurora blue effect on the back simply works well together. It's just giving me a playful vibe overall, and I like it. Also, the camera module on the back doesn't protrude much, meaning it's easy to put down on a flat surface and keeps the phone easily balanced in your hand. With a smaller size usually comes a smaller battery and less battery life as well, but not in this case. At 6,200 mAh, the Reno 15 Pro's battery has proven enough to last about 1.5 days on average for me. So luckily, no disadvantages for the smaller phone there.

On the downside, I've noticed that for me personally, the smaller size actually is a handicap in one important way. In daily use, I'm mistyping words a lot, because my fingers are too big to correctly tap the phone's keyboard. I've tried changing things like font size and display size, but the problem of the small keyboard persisted. After a while, I became increasingly frustrated with constantly needing to retype words on messaging apps or when using AI apps, for example. For watching content or playing games the smaller display actually doesn't matter much, it's just the typing that's an issue. If you have bigger hands, that's a thing to be aware of.

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Coming to the use of the Reno 15 Pro for watching content, the display itself is definitely a highlight. At up to 1,800 nits, the display is very bright under all circumstances. Colours on the AMOLED display look deep and vibrant, and scrolling through the UI is fluid with its up to 120Hz refresh rate. Like I mentioned earlier, the smaller screen is really not taking anything away from your experience when watching movies or series, nor does it matter much when playing games. The Reno 15 Pro simply delivers a great visual experience, with a flagship-level display.

The MediaTek Dimensity 8450 powering the device has proven fast enough for pretty much every app I've used. Paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of data storage in the version I tested, the UI, browsing the image gallery, and rendering videos all goes smoothly. On a side note, Oppo's image gallery app now also features a built-in video editor, which allows you to select one or multiple videos and quickly edit them. You can do the usual things like trimming, adding text, fades and music, though it can't presently use AI to make a quick edit for you. In any case, CPU performance will be more than good enough for average users, including mobile gamers. My current favourite, Brawl Stars, loads up within about four seconds, for example.

Camera quality on the Reno 15 Pro is definitely a big step up from the regular Oppo Reno 14, which I reviewed last year. The biggest reason to pick the Pro version over the regular Reno 15 or an older 14, is the addition of a very capable telephoto camera. Despite the Reno series being midrange devices, this is the first Reno where I actually feel the cameras offer nearly the same experience as a true flagship. The main 200 megapixel sensor shoots great daylight images and can even hold its own at night, something that cannot be said about the ultrawide sensor. I've hardly used the ultrawide camera, as the drop in image quality is just too big.

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I am enthusiastic about the 50MP telephoto camera with 3.5x optical zoom. I've grown used to having a telephoto camera on premium phones and it's the thing I miss most when trying out midrangers that lack one. On the Oppo Reno 15 Pro, the telephoto camera is capable of amazing closeups and portraits of people. Also when taking images in nature or of buildings, it really helps to shoot more creatively and adds interesting composition to an image. The thing where it lags behind telephoto cameras on real flagships is that moving subjects are quite hard to capture clearly. Many of the times I've used the telephoto camera, people in the image had blurred movements. Moreover, zooming in past the optical 3.5x zoom will immediately lead to deteriorating quality with increased AI-tinkering that's often just making things worse.

Like with other Oppo (and OnePlus) phones, there is a noticeable degree of AI post-processing to the images you shoot. When you take a photo, the first preview will often look fuzzy and dull, but it will be polished into a usable photo within two or three seconds. The post-processing intelligently adds sharpness to edges, highlights skin tones, and overall creates a clean image. When it comes to video, the Reno 15 Pro performs well also, again helped much by the option to use optical zoom. All cameras are able to shoot in 4K up to 60fps, including the selfie camera. Being IP68/IP69 waterproof, there's even a handy dedicated mode for underwater video capture.

The 50 megapixel selfie camera is actually another camera highlight on the Oppo Reno 15 Pro, something that's rarely the case on midrange phones. The reason for this is the combination of autofocus and an extra wide field-of-view. At up to 100 degrees wide, it has allowed me to take selfie photos and videos that show a lot more of my surroundings and to include more people in the image. While the image quality isn't as good as the main sensor, I've been able to snap a lot of lovely vacation photos combining stunning views with selfie shots of me and others. On other phones, people would either be only partly in the image or look deformed because the image stretches out on the edges.

Taken together, the Oppo Reno 15 Pro is a fairly convincing phone. There's a great AMOLED display, surprisingly good battery life for a smaller phone, and cameras which have received substantial upgrades. The main camera and 3.5x zoom telephoto lens offer good quality in both photos and videos and creative freedom. Zooming in more than the optical range is to be avoided though, as the AI processing will start messing things up badly. I also really like the selfie camera with its 100 degree field-of-view, allowing for great group selfie videos and photos, and to show more of your surroundings. Unfortunately, at 6.32", the phone's small screen size is a reason to never buy the Reno 15 Pro for me personally, as it proved difficult to type messages and use apps with the smaller on-screen keyboard. If you've got bigger hands or any other reason to prefer larger displays, skip this pro version and look for a bigger phone, like the regular Reno 15, for example. However, if you're actually into smaller phones, the Oppo Reno 15 Pro should definitely be on your watch list.