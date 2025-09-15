In many ways, I find the midrange phone segment the most interesting of all, as it's the place where the balance between price and performance matters most. Many different Android brands bring out phones in this segment, with some like Xiaomi's Poco brand even focusing solely on the midrange market. Oppo has been offering value for money with its Reno series for many years, sometimes experimenting with novel standout features. I remember testing the Reno 5 once, which had a special pop-up selfie camera on the top. With the Reno 14, Oppo hasn't added anything too quirky, but is instead aiming to provide a well-rounded midrange phone with flagship-grade photography and an up to date suite of AI features.

When holding the Oppo Reno 14 for the first time, there isn't anything in the design that makes it stand out from the crowd of similar-priced midrangers. The midrange Motorola Edge series, for example, has very elegant rounded edges and a faux leather backside. The Oppo Reno 14 on the other hand has a very conventional design, with a flat front and back panel, and equally flat edges that are rounded off only at the bottom and top edges. It's not fancy, but it makes it easy to hold and use. Lying down, the camera module protrudes slightly. Though the model I received has a nice green-colured back panel, it seems the Reno 14 best belongs in a nice case, which unfortunately isn't included in the box.

The Reno 14 has a 6.59" flat AMOLED screen with only 1.6mm of bezels around the screen, which supports up to 120Hz refresh rate. It's a great midrange display, with colours that pop due to the 10-bit colour depth and HDR10 support. At 1200 nits peak brightness, I also found it fine to look at even in direct sunlight, though premium phones will offer higher peak brightness. At 187 grams, the Reno 14 isn't particularly light or heavy and for me felt comfortable in hand without a case at all times. For its target audience of cost-aware consumers, there's all you need here to enjoy watching video content on a bright and vibrant display. I would suggest using earphones though, as the speakers have a clear lack of bass, which becomes worse at higher volumes.

I'd also say the Reno 14 gives you a great experience with mobile gaming. The MediaTek Dimensity 8350 is advertised as being geared towards gaming and is coupled with some AI enhancements to boost gaming performance. I tried a number of games, including Call of Duty: Mobile and Ark, and the Reno runs all of them smoothly, though not always on the highest settings. Oppo's ColorOS includes an overlay that allows you to record gameplay or take screenshots, including capturing microphone audio. I did notice that the device gets noticeably warm when gaming and when I rendered 4K video, but according to the metrics the internals stayed around 30 degrees at most. Performance-wise, there's everything here for day-to-day tasks, including the occasional video rendering or gaming.

Battery life is fairly good as well, with no issues to make it through the day. Even with a bit of gaming, the battery life will easily last a day or more. However, I haven't drained it completely, mostly because I'm used to topping up my battery whenever it gets around 40%. Oppo's SuperVOOC up to 80W fast-charging offers quick refills, though it comes without a charger. Just plugging it in for around 15 minutes usually means you've got enough power to get through the day. Other technical capabilities include eSIM-support, UFS 3.1 storage, and an IP69 rating, which means you can actually use it to shoot underwater images (in freshwater) using a special underwater mode.

Coming to the cameras, I was pleasantly surprised by the quality of the images. The Reno 14 has two usable cameras on the back, alongside a 2MP Macro camera that I think kicks in only with very closeup shots. The main 50MP camera supports optical stabilization (OIS) and I've been able to shoot detailed images with it. When taking a photo, there's a slight delay with post-processing going on, but this usually leads to clear images without noticeable AI distortions. The AI processing seems to be a little lighter than what I noticed on the Oppo Find N5, for example. Portraits come out well, with smoother edges than the images on the comparable Motorola Edge 60, which I happened to have on hand to take some side-by-side shots. Generally speaking, the Reno 14's images come out a little cooler but with more true to life colours than those on the Motorola Edge 60, with about equal sharpness and detail.

Something I also like about the Reno 14's cameras is the ability to zoom in 3.5 times without loss of quality. The optical zoom provides images and video in equal quality and offers more versatility for creative shots. It's coupled with a triple-LED flash, which as Oppo claims indeed benefits portrait shots in low-light conditions a little further away. The video quality which goes up to 4K at 60fps is very pleasant as well, with great stabilization in the footage I shot in 4K at 30fps. Unfortunately, the microphone does have a tendency to pick up wind noise outside. Lastly, the selfie camera delivers photos and video on par with the main cameras, as I was able to shoot some nice portraits of myself outside and in somewhat lower light conditions. With the main cameras, night-time images are perfectly doable as well. In all, I think it's a solid camera package that is unlikely to disappoint for the average user.

I mentioned the AI image processing already, but there's more AI features packed in the Reno 14. There's a fairly generous AI editor to edit your own images. Especially the AI Perfect Shot mode can be useful: if someone has their eyes closed for example, the AI editor will automatically find pictures of the same person and sort of recycle eyes from previous photos, pasting them into the image you're editing. You can't pick what to swap though, meaning sometimes it will offer a mouth replacement instead of eyes. AI erasing of background clutter or people works well but might add random stuff that wasn't there, and there's an option to crop your photo to common resolutions. There's also Oppo's AI Studio, an AI image generator with around 500 free generations for a new device and an additional 15 free generations a day. It's a nice addition, but the original images are often lost with only the composition remaining. For example, an image of myself taken on a rocky beach in Finland turned into a little girl in a field of flowers when I wanted to change it into an oil painting.

Taken together, the Oppo Reno 14 is a solid midranger with good cameras and performance that will meet most user's needs. The only real downside is the design, which is very conventional and nothing to make it stand out from the crowd. The 6.59" AMOLED display is very nice though, and the flat screen and edges make it easy to hold and operate. I'm also quite impressed with the camera capabilities, including the selfie camera, with consistently good-looking images after a few moments of post-processing. Videos come out well, with steady stabilization and the ability to zoom up to 3.5 times without noticeable loss of quality. Oppo also ships the device with some nice AI features, most notably AI Perfect Shot to easily correct closed eyes or weird faces. The AI Studio is nice as well for some basic AI image generation and edits, but nowhere near the quality of similar tools like Midjourney.

In all, if you don't care that much for a phone's looks, the Oppo Reno 14 is a great phone to consider if you're after value for money. Whether you're into gaming, photography, or consuming content, the Reno 14 will definitely serve your needs well.