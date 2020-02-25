Oppo Find X2 to be revealed on March 6th

120Hz, 3k display and 48MP camera are the headlines - along with a fancy facial recognition system. In case you haven't heard of Oppo, they are providing a lot of other brands with phones, but are mainly known for their extremely high-performance Blu Ray players.

While pricing awaits, expect premium pricing at more than 1000 Euro for the phone.

It will be somewhat similar to the existing Oppo Find X, and will feature 256 Gb storage, 6.5" AMOLED 452 PPI 1440x2560, 48 MP camera capable of 4K, Snapdragon 865, and 8/12 GB of Ram, and a 4065 mAh battery.

However, their Marketing VP Brian Shen did tweet the image used in this news piece, so the question is if the specs we know of are obsolete?

Dual and nano-sim are supported, and it comes with Gorilla Glass 6.

The display covers 100% DCI-P#, HDR-10, does 120Hz, with 240Hz touch sensing.

While Snapdragon 865 delivers the CPU, the GPU is the Adreno 650. Besides the main camera, a telephoto and an ultrawide camera is also available.

There are stereo speakers, but no headphone jack.