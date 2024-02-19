Oppenheimer wins seven honours at the BAFTA Film Awards

HQ

The BAFTA Film Awards took place this weekend and it's probably no surprise to anyone that Oppenheimer was the night's big winner. The Christopher Nolan film raked in a total of seven honours out of the 13 that it was previously nominated for.

These honours include best film, best actor for Cillian Murphy, best supporting actor for Robert Downey Jr., as well as the director award for Christopher Nolan. It also managed to take home best cinematography, best editing, and best original score.

This was a very special night for Nolan, as prior to this he had never won a British Academy award.

