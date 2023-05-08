Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer trailer gives us our best and longest look yet

Christopher Nolan seems to have another major success coming in July.

HQ

We're closing in on five months since Christopher Nolan, Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon and crew released the first trailer for Oppenheimer. It gave us a far better understanding of what awaits us on July 21, but many questions were still left unanswered. Now it's time to answer some of them.

Because Universal has released a 3-minute Oppenheimer trailer that gives us our longest and best look at the highly anticipated movie based on American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer's enthralling tale about the making the first atom bomb.

HQ
Oppenheimer

