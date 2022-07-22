Oppenheimer to land in cinemas in July 2023

HQ

Universal Pictures has finally released a bunch of information and details for Christopher Nolan's next movie: Oppenheimer. Telling the story of the theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his work as the director of the Manhattan Project, where the first nuclear weapons were produced, this flick features a star-studded cast, and now has a release date.

Set to open in cinemas on July 21, 2023, the movie even has a teaser trailer available, but to watch it currently, you will need to head to a screening of Jordan Peele's horror movie Nope, as the Oppenheimer teaser trailer is being played ahead of that movie.

What we do have right now is a poster for the movie showing Cillian Murphy's Oppenheimer standing in what seems to be an explosion, and gives an idea of the cast for the movie, which includes Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Kenneth Branagh, Rami Malek, Gary Oldman, and more. Check it out below, and be sure to mark the July 21 launch date into your calendars.