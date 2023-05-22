Oppenheimer to be Christopher Nolan's longest film yet

HQ

Christopher Nolan is no stranger to making long movies, so it's hardly a surprise to hear that Oppenheimer is shaping up to be a beast as well. Speaking with Total Film (thanks, GamesRadar), Nolan confirms not just that Oppenheimer will be a long movie, but that it'll be his longest film to date.

"It's slightly longer than the longest we've done. It's kissing three hours."

This means that the movie will be longer than Interstellar, the director's current longest film, which clocked in at 2 hours and 49 minutes in duration. The actual runtime is yet to be determined, but with it being anywhere between 169 minutes and 180 minutes, cinemagoers will need to get comfortable and prepare if they want to make it through the flick without needing to take a bathroom break.

Oppenheimer opens in cinemas on July 21 alongside Greta Gerwig's Barbie.