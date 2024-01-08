Oppenheimer takes home the most awards at the Golden Globes

HQ

The Golden Globes took place last night, and it seems we've got our first taste at how the 2024 awards season is going to pan out. Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer was destined to be a frontrunner for many awards shows, but now it has proven its power with 5 wins last night.

It was the most awards taken home by a single film at the Golden Globes, as it won the award for Best Film - Drama, Best Director, Best Original Score, Best Actor for Cillian Murphy, and Best Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr.

The other half of the cinematic event known as Barbenheimer also managed to pick up a couple of wins. Billie Eilish won Best Original Song for What Was I Made For and Margot Robbie accepted an award alongside Greta Gerwig for Achievement at the Box Office.

Elsewhere, Emma Stone won Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy for Poor Things, and Lily Gladstone picked up the first of (likely) many wins for her performance in Killers of the Flower Moon. The Boy and The Heron also managed to score the first win for a non-English film in the Best Animated Motion Picture category.

