news
Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer is now 2023's fourth highest-grossing film

Barbie is edging ever close to The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

HQ

The sky really does seem to be the limit for Barbie and Oppenheimer. While Greta Gerwig's movie is currently right on the cusp of knocking The Super Mario Bros. Movie off its pedestal of the highest-grossing film of 2023, Christopher Nolan's epic is steadily chugging up the box office ladder as well.

Following another impressive weekend, Oppenheimer is now the fourth highest-grossing film of 2023, after surpassing Fast X. Next on the list will be Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which is around $130 million ahead of Oppenheimer.

In terms of Barbie, that film is around $80 million behind Mario's animated big screen debut.

Oppenheimer

Thanks, Box Office Mojo.

