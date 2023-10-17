Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer is getting a physical release on November 21

It's said to be packed with more than three hours of extra features.

Oppenheimer, one of the biggest films of 2023, is receiving a home release on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and digital on November 21.

This physical release is said to contain more than three hours of extras that give a behind-the-scenes look at aspects such as the film's score, script, and costume and make up. It also includes a 70-minute film showcasing behind-the-scenes footage and a Q&A panel discussion where Christopher Nolan, author Kai Bird, and physicists Dr. Kip Thorne "reflect on the fascinating science and doomsday concerns Oppenheimer illustrates onscreen."

In our 9/10 review of Oppenheimer, we said "The storytelling in Oppenheimer is as masterful as it is powerful. It's an ominous and timely reminder of the double-edged nature of science, how close humanity actually is to destroying itself, and how the world has changed - forever. Nolan fans have nothing to doubt here: He has done it again."

