Oppenheimer is getting a physical release on November 21

Oppenheimer, one of the biggest films of 2023, is receiving a home release on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and digital on November 21.

This physical release is said to contain more than three hours of extras that give a behind-the-scenes look at aspects such as the film's score, script, and costume and make up. It also includes a 70-minute film showcasing behind-the-scenes footage and a Q&A panel discussion where Christopher Nolan, author Kai Bird, and physicists Dr. Kip Thorne "reflect on the fascinating science and doomsday concerns Oppenheimer illustrates onscreen."

In our 9/10 review of Oppenheimer, we said "The storytelling in Oppenheimer is as masterful as it is powerful. It's an ominous and timely reminder of the double-edged nature of science, how close humanity actually is to destroying itself, and how the world has changed - forever. Nolan fans have nothing to doubt here: He has done it again."

Thanks, IGN.