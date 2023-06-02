Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer is 3 hours long, officially Nolan's longest film

Probably best to take that bathroom break before you sit down to watch.

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer is one of the most anticipated movies of the summer. Premiering on the 21st of July, the same day as Greta Gerwig's Barbie, no less, Oppenheimer has had us hooked from the moment the first images were revealed.

Now, it has been confirmed that Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer is the director's longest movie yet. Coming in at exactly 180 minutes or 3 hours, it is 11 minutes longer than Interstellar, and 15 minutes longer than The Dark Knight Rises.

With such a lengthy runtime, we imagine Nolan has packed a lot into the story of Oppenheimer. For fans of the director, this is probably a plus, as they'll want to see as much of Nolan's vision as possible, but for general audiences, we'll have to see if 3 hours is too long when compared to the other films out this summer.

Oppenheimer

