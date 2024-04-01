Oppenheimer debuts in Japan with a $2.5 million debut

HQ

Over eight months after Oppenheimer took the world by storm, it has premiered in Japan.

The blockbuster pulled in $2.5 million over the weekend from 343 theaters. This was enough to place it in third on the country's box office chart, behind horror movie Strange House and the animated Haikyu!!. Universal Pictures claims that this is the biggest opening in 2024 for a Hollywood film in Japan ahead of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom ($1.6 million) and Dune: Part Two ($1.3 million).

With these added figures, Oppenheimer has now grossed $967 million at the global box office. Only time will tell whether it will be able to pass the $1 billion mark.

Thanks, Variety.