Operation Trauma Front, the second season of Rainbow Six Mobile, is now live

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Rainbow Six Mobile, the tactical first-person shooter for mobile devices from the famous Ubisoft franchise, launched last February as a free-to-play title for iOS and Android devices, and things have gone rather well for it since then. It now presents its second in-game season, Operation Trauma Front, which is set to make things a little more... 'personal'.

Operation Trauma Front focuses on shorter rounds with a new limited-time mode and the addition of 1v1 matches. It also introduces a new operator, a new map, revamped matchmaking queues and new in-game features, such as the choice of respawn point.

The new map, called "House", will be the central stage for the season, whilst the new agent, Doc, joins the defending side as a support agent. He has a dart gun that can revive downed teammates or boost them from a distance. He can also revive himself, so he'll be a pretty attractive option when assembling the squad. Doc will be available as part of the new Battle Pass.

Finally, there will be weekend events, and in weeks 4 and 5, The Vault will open for the Toxic Fog event, allowing players to unlock the Epidemic cosmetic items for Ash (from Operation Toxic Fog). With this limited-time event, players will have a new opportunity to obtain items from previous seasons ahead of the official launch.

Will you be trying out Operation Trauma Front on Rainbow Six Mobile?