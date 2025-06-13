Operation Rising Lion: Israel names Iran operation after ancient Bible prophecy

HQ

The latest news on Israel and Iran . Israel's latest offensive against Iran has been officially named "Operation Rising Lion," and we now know this is a title drawn from a passage in the Hebrew Bible that evokes national strength and victory.



The expression comes from verse 23:24 of the Book of Numbers in the Bible: "Behold, the people shall rise up as a great lion, and lift up himself as a young lion: he shall not lie down until he eat of the prey, and drink the blood of the slain."

The government released an image of a note placed by the PM at the Western Wall, quoting a verse likening the people to a lion rising for battle. The symbolism appears to align with the country's strategic messaging during a period of heightened regional tension.