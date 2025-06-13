Operation Rising Lion: Israel names Iran operation after ancient Bible prophecy

Dansk
The latest news on Israel and Iran. Israel's latest offensive against Iran has been officially named "Operation Rising Lion," and we now know this is a title drawn from a passage in the Hebrew Bible that evokes national strength and victory.
The expression comes from verse 23:24 of the Book of Numbers in the Bible: "Behold, the people shall rise up as a great lion, and lift up himself as a young lion: he shall not lie down until he eat of the prey, and drink the blood of the slain."
The government released an image of a note placed by the PM at the Western Wall, quoting a verse likening the people to a lion rising for battle. The symbolism appears to align with the country's strategic messaging during a period of heightened regional tension.