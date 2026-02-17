Operation Highjump: The Fall of Berlin confirms collector's edition

HQ

Operation Highjump: The Fall of Berlin is a Spanish title that pays homage to great arcade classics such as Metal Slug and Commandos, while also giving a modern twist to the "run and gun" arcade genre. From endless side-scrolling levels to full-screen boss battles, all accompanied, as always, by huge explosions, multiple enemies and endless weapons for our characters. Operation Highjump is one of those titles that anyone who grew up playing arcade games is sure to enjoy. This title also features Alfonso Azpiri's last cover for video games and music by Chris Huelsbeck (Turrican, The Great Giana Sisters, R-Type, Star Wars: Rebel Strike).

For those who want not only the game but also a lot of extra content, Mansion Games, the developers, and Tesura Games have just announced a collector's edition of the game along with a physical version for Nintendo Switch and PS5.

You can see all the contents of the collector's edition in the image below.

And if you still have doubts about this title, you can check out our interview with the developers here, where they tell us that this title is much more than just "running and killing".