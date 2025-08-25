Opening Night Live had 80% more viewers than last year

HQ

The German gaming fair Gamescom has closed for this year, and as tradition dictates, it all kicked off with the Opening Night Live show - produced and hosted by Geoff Keighley (who also does The Game Awards). Now, via Threads, he is relieved to announce that it went well again this year... really well, in fact.

Among other things, he writes that Opening Night Live had "viewership up 80 percent YoY to 72 million views", certainly helped by the fact that we got to see hot titles such as Hollow Knight: Silksong, Resident Evil: Requiem, and Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight.

