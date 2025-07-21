OpenAI's latest programme took home a gold medal at the International Math Olympiad

HQ

Not even the brainiest of mathematicians are safe from the rise of artificial intelligence. Recently, during the International Math Olympiad, OpenAI decided to test its latest experimental reasoning LLM technology, which proved to be so effective it earned a prestigious gold medal.

According to researcher Alexander Wei, the technology competed in the event under the same rules as the human counterparts, and managed to solve five of the six problems that it was faced with, with three former medalists grading its work and determining that it earned a score of 35/42, enough for a gold medal.

As per Wei, the AI had to operate in the same way as humans, meaning it had 4.5 hours to complete the exam, could not use any tools or internet, and had to read the problems and pose solutions in the form of natural language proofs. It achieved the task at hand and now OpenAI has a "model that can craft intricate, watertight arguments at the level of human mathematicians."

While OpenAI does intend to release GPT-5 soon, Wei did mention that this model with this level of advanced mathematics capability, will not be available for several months, meaning any students looking to get a jump on their homework will have to wait for a tad longer...