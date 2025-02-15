OpenAI rejects Elon Musk's $97.4 billion offer

HQ

OpenAI has firmly rejected a massive $97.4 billion offer from a consortium led by billionaire Elon Musk. The bid, which was aimed at acquiring the company, was dismissed in a recent statement, with OpenAI's board asserting that the company is not for sale.

This marks another chapter in the ongoing battle between Musk and the company he co-founded but left in 2019. While Musk has expressed concerns that OpenAI is straying from its original mission, the board maintains that any move toward profitability would only strengthen its nonprofit foundation.

Despite Musk's attempt to rally investors, including those from his AI company xAI and Hollywood mogul Ari Emanuel, OpenAI stands firm in its commitment to its vision of artificial general intelligence benefiting all of humanity. For now, it remains to be seen whether Musk will alter his strategy or continue his efforts to influence the company's direction.