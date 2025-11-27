OpenAI needs a lot more cash to stay in business

HQ

OpenAI needs a lot of power for its operation, currently they have committed to rental of servers with a combined capacity of 36 Gigawatts, primarily from Microsoft and Amazon.

In a recent report from the bank HSBC took a closer look at the economics of it all which- Financial Times has read, and come to some interesting conclusions.

OpenAI has comitted to spending 1.8 trillion USD, resulting in a 620 billion USD bill anually, despite the analysis predicting that OpenAI will only be able to utilize 1/3 of the power at their disposal.

The problems arise despite HSBC are utilizing an extreme best case scenario, including that 44% of the entire world population is using their product - although not including China, providing a user base of 3 billion people, almost 4x the number of users today - in five years, and having 10% subscriptions, twice the current number, and not least, profiting 2% on digital advertising, currently very close to 0%.

This very positive approach to income still does no come even close to break even, with the projection being an annual loss of almost 18 billion dollars in 2030.

This leaves fundraising on a gigantic scale as the only viable way to stay afloat- this is despite AI revenue is estimated to hit 129 billion Dollars for consumer sales, and 386 billion Dollars from enterprises in 20230. But with huge operating costs, and xAI and Anthropic gaining marked shares, even when excluding Google completely from the calculations.

The main thing is that OpenAI's server rental costs will be 792 billion Dollars over the next five years, and then explode to 1.4 trillion Dollars from 2030-2033. This is matched by projections by OpenAI made public three weeks ago.In total, at least 207 billion Dollars are missing from the spread sheets, no matter how optimistic a frame work can be made.

(Logo credit: OpenAI)