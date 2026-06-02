OpenAI hit with lawsuit for allegedly providing helpful information for school shooters and other criminals

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In a rather surprising and landmark affair, the State of Florida has officially become the first US state to take legal action against artificial intelligence giant OpenAI, all on the grounds that the company deceived users and allegedly aided children in self-harm efforts and provided information to school shooters and other criminals.

As per Sky News, the lawsuit has been filed by Florida's Attorney General James Uthmeier, who mentioned that "people are getting hurt, parents are getting deceived, and they ⁠need to pay for it."

The lawsuit uses recent examples like the shooting at a Tallahassee university in 2025, which ChatGPT supposedly aided the individuals who committed the violent acts. Uthmeier talks about this event and even name-drops OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, stating the following: "OpenAI and Altman ignored internal and external safety warnings, put children at great risk, and allowed a dangerous product to reach millions of Floridians."

OpenAI naturally is looking to defend itself by stating that "ChatGPT is a general-purpose tool used by hundreds of millions of people every day for legitimate purposes," adding that while it is working to improve its safety procedures, the claims the technology is being used to "meaningfully enable violence" is inaccurate.

However, this situation is just part of the pressure the AI industry is beginning to face, with notable human rights lawyer Erin Brockovich also recently taking aim at the ballooning industry.