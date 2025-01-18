OpenAI CEO believes 2025 will be the year we meet superintelligent AI

HQ

We already see nearly daily improvements in the artificial intelligence sector, changes that more often than not affect workforces and lead many to be wary and even concerned about their future job security. For the entertainment space, this has led the way to serious strikes over the past few years, and no doubt this is just the tip of the iceberg as a leading figure in the AI area has now given us an insight into what could come next and how soon we could see it.

In a blog post looking back at recent events and also a little into the future, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has stated that he believes 2025 will be the year that we are introduced to superintelligent artificial intelligence. As for what this actually is, while it's quite self-explanatory, Altman does elaborate and explain in further detail.

"With superintelligence, we can do anything else. Superintelligent tools could massively accelerate scientific discovery and innovation well beyond what we are capable of doing on our own, and in turn massively increase abundance and prosperity."

Needless to say, it looks like AI could become an even larger part of our daily lives this year, especially if superintelligence even marginally lives up to the expectations that Altman has laid out.