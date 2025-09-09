OpenAI announces AI-generated animated movie called Critterz

Here we go, folks. The talk of Hollywood being "dead" is stepping off one or two-minute clips on Twitter and into cinemas, as OpenAI has announced it is helping with the creation of an AI-generated movie called Critterz.

As per The Wall Street Journal, Critterz is a chance for OpenAI to prove it can use its tech to make movies faster and cheaper than traditional Hollywood productions. The film is aiming to finish production in nine months and debut at Cannes. Its script is written by the people behind Paddington in Peru, voice actors are being cast, and so the only thing that seems to be fully AI is the visuals, which will come from art being fed into Chat GPT 5 and other image models.

With art being taken, you do wonder about whether this will open another can of copyright worms for the AI model owners, but if it proves to be a hit, we're sure more movies like Critterz will head our way. With a budget of only $30 million, this film is ten times cheaper than some major Hollywood blockbusters, and yet we'll have to wait and see whether AI is really at a point where it can create a compelling feature film.