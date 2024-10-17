Open world RPG Edens Zero showed during Xbox Partner Preview

Unfortunately, it's not often anymore - although that seems to be slowly changing - that Konami has something new to present, but during the just-ended Xbox Partner Preview event, they showed off Edens Zero.

If you think it has anything to do with Hiro Mashima's manga and anime... you're absolutely right. This is a role-playing game with an open Sakura Cosmos world to explore as the main character Shiki Granbell. As befits a role-playing game, you will gradually meet more characters who then join your group.

Edens Zero is announced for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X, and you can check out the new video below.