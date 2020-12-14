Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
news
Open Roads

Open Roads is the next project from Gone Home developer Fullbright

The title made its stunning debut during this year's Game Awards.

The Game Awards this year was filled with many announcements both big and small. Alongside the reveals of heavyhitters like Ark II and a new Perfect Dark game, we also got glimpses of many smaller scale projects that showcased a lot of potential. One of these was Open Roads, a new interactive adventure from Gone Home developer Fullbright.

The game is set to be arriving sometime in 2021, and it follows a mother and daughter duo, who embark on a road trip to uncover the secrets surrounding their family's past. It features some well-known talent too, as Keri Russell (The Americans, Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker) and Kaitlyn Dever (Booksmart, Uncharted 4) are amongst its cast.

You can check out the reveal trailer for the game below:

Open Roads

