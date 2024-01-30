Open Roads has been delayed by a month

HQ

Narrative adventure Open Roads, from Gone Home developer Fullbright and Stray publisher Annapurna Interactive, has been delayed. It isn't a massive delay, but it does push the game's release back by about a month.

This delay will "ensure the most polished experience for players," according to an Annapurna spokesperson who spoke with Engadget. As the delay is only a short amount of time, it likely means that bug fixes and performance tweaks will be made in order to create that polished feel.

Open Roads stars Kaitlyn Dever and Keri Russel as a daughter and mother on a road trip to uncover their family's past. It'll be full of that deep narrative goodness so many players have grown accustomed to, as well as likely containing some dark secrets about Russell and Dever's family.