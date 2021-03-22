Open beta for Resident Evil Re:Verse set to run from April 8 - 11

Capcom has announced that they are planning to host an open beta test for Resident Evil Re:Verse, the online-only multiplayer game they developed in order to celebrate the 25 years anniversary of RE series.

The beta test will start from April 8, 2:00 AM (EDT) to April 11th, 2:00 AM on the Xbox One, PS4 and PC. If you're really keen, you can start download on April 5th at 8:00 PM (EDT).

To attend the beta test, you'll need to own a Capcom ID, and the account should be linked to your hardware before playing the open beta test.

Resident Evil Re:Verse will be offered for free to those who purchase Resident Evil Village. As the official description writes, "In Resident Evil Re:Verse you can test your skills against other players in four to six-person survival horror revenge matches". More details regarding the game can be found here if you're interested.

We expect to hear more information about the open beta in coming weeks. Will you join Resident Evil Re:Verse's beta test?