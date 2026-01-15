Opel implements new Intelli-Lux HD adaptive headlights on the Astra

HQ

During the Brussels Motor Show 2026, Opel presented some of the new features that will be implemented in its new car models. The new Opel Astra and Opel Astra Sports Tourer feature Intelli-Lux HD adaptive headlights, an anti-glare LED technology with more than 5,000 elements, reinforcing Opel's commitment to safety. This technology, an evolution of the well-known Intelli-Lux available in previous Opel models, has exactly 51,200 light elements, or 25,600 per headlight, allowing for better light distribution and preventing annoying and dangerous glare.

To get more technical, according to scientific studies, at a speed of 80 km/h, objects in front of the vehicle can be detected between 30 and 40 metres earlier than with conventional halogen headlights. As an evolution of existing technology, it retains all the automatic functions of Intelli-Light, including urban and rural high beams, cornering lights and bad weather lights, all of which have been improved.

As if that were not enough, the automatic lighting technology also protects the driver, thanks to a traffic sign recognition system, which modifies the intensity of the light to prevent the reflection of traffic signs from dazzling the driver. In addition, it is worth noting the inclusion of "tourist mode", which is capable of adapting the lighting even for countries where they drive on the left. All of this is implemented naturally in the Astra's existing systems, so the famous "Opel Blitz" and "Opel Vizor", which appear at the rear and front of the vehicle, are permanently illuminated.

Of course, car lighting innovations are not often talked about or emphasised enough, but it is appreciated that these advances are taken into account to prevent accidents. Have you ever noticed all these features?