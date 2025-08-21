Opel has showcased their Vision GT Car for Gran Turismo 7, and it's wild looking

HQ

Following the absolute bonkers Vision GT-projekt Chevrolet Corvette CXR, Opel Vauxhall has followed suit and during Gamescom have unveiled their upcoming dream car inside the Playstation-game. The overall design feels alot like the old Opel Manta 400 Rally car and the yellow accents and aggressive styling makes for a fun machine to hurl around in Gran Turismo 7 later this year. The car will boast an electrical engine with 800 hp and 800Nm in torque, ti will be all wheel drive and will do 0-100 km/h in just two seconds... But thats all imagination of course, or "in-game".

Opel states:

"It reaffirms Opel's commitment to the small car segment and can be driven by everybody in one of the world's premiere racing simulators - Gran Turismo 7, this autumn".