Ooblets' spooky first content update will arrive "soon"

Ooblets, the adorable monster catching and farming hybrid, is set to receive its first major update "soon," as teased by developer Glumberland.

On Twitter, the developer shared a few teases of a brand new Halloween-inspired region known as Nullwhere. This new locale we imagine will be accessible via the hot air balloon and will offer many new Ooblets and materials for us to collect and harvest. We can picture many spooky creature designs inspired by the likes of pumpkins and skeletons.

It hasn't been confirmed exactly when the update will land or what it will include, but we imagine that wait won't be too much longer to endure.