Cyberpunk 2077
Ooblets

Ooblets just got a Winter Update!

An adorable penguin-like Ooblet makes its debut within the new update.

The adorable farming simulator/creature collecting game Ooblets just got its second seasonal update. The Ver. 0.5: Coldyrain Update just rolled out.

If you've read the roadmap for Ooblets before, you'd probably notice that it is actually a bit different than what was originally planned. The snowy weather features were supposed to be just a small part of the Wildlands Update, but now that it has apparently become its own thing. We assume (and hope) soon we can hear more news regarding the Wildlands.

So, what is included in the Coldyrain Update then?

According to the tweet, players can expect to see new snowy weather, plant heaters, meltilizer, snowplops for the chilling weather, oh, and there's "a brand new friend."

The new Ooblet is a cute penguin-like creature called WUDDLIN and can only be found when it's snowing. You can check here to see how WUDDIN looks like in action.

Ooblets is still in its early access stage, and currently available on Epic Games Store & Xbox One.

Ooblets

