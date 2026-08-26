Ontos shows off unsettling new gameplay

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Swedish developer Frictional Games, the studio behind Amnesia and Soma, revealed more of its upcoming title Ontos during Gamescom Opening Night Live. The new gameplay trailer delivers exactly the kind of unsettling science fiction the studio has become known for—and it also features a very familiar Swedish actor.

Stellan Skarsgård is part of the game's cast. It remains unclear just how substantial his role will be, although his involvement has been confirmed since the game was first announced.

Ontos is described as a spiritual successor to Soma and puts players in the role of engineer Aditi, who explores the repurposed Samsara hotel.

Along the way, players will encounter strange experiments and difficult moral choices where there is not necessarily an obvious right or wrong answer. The latest trailer includes one particularly bizarre experiment involving an artificial brain and a large number of interconnected rats.

Ontos will be released for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S next year.