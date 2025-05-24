OnlyFans could be sold in multi-billion dollar deal

HQ

The latest news on the United Kingdom . We now know that OnlyFans' parent company, Fenix International, is reportedly negotiating a sale with an investor group led by Forest Road at an estimated valuation of $8 billion, according to sources (via Reuters).

The London-based platform, known for its adult content subscription model, has seen meteoric growth, with revenues jumping from $375 million in 2020 to $6.6 billion in 2023. While the company is also exploring different possibilities, nothing has been finalized yet.