Sports

Only winless team in EuroLeague finally earns a victory: all results from Tuesday

Baskonia finally managed a victory in EuroLeague against Dubai.

HQ

Baskonia, the only winless team in EuroLeague, finally broke their bad luck streak with a 92-85 win over Dubai. The Spanish side from Vitoria-Gasteiz in the Basque Country, a fixture in EuroLeague since the league creation in 2001, defeated one of the debutants this year as the league has expended to the Middle-East, and one of the revelations of the season, defeating Barcelona and Fenerbahçe.

Baskonia started strong, with a 15-point lead that was later cut down to 3. But Baskonia held on and defended the win, with Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (25 points), Kobi Simmons (16 points) and Hamidou Diallo (14 points) being the top players for the team.

Elsewhere, Valencia Basket earned a big win over Fenerbahçe, Panathinaikos held of Maccabi Tel Aviv, and Real Madrid fell at home against Bayern.

EuroLeague results from Tuesday, October 28:


  • Zalgiris 86-65 Virtus Bologna

  • Crvena Zvezda 79-65 Lyon Villeurbanne

  • Bayern Munich 90-84 Real Madrid

  • Panathinaikos 99-85 Maccabi Tel Aviv

  • FC Barcelona 74-72 Milan

  • Baskonia 92-85 Dubai Basketball

  • Paris Basketball 80-90 Anadolu Efes

  • Valencia Basket 94-79 Fenerbahce

Next games in EuroLeague this week:

Wednesday, October 29



  • Hapoel Tel Aviv vs. Partizan: 19:00 CET

  • Olympiacos vs. Monaco: 20:15 CET

Thursday, October 30



  • Zalgiris vs. Lyon-Villeurbanne: 19:00 CET

  • Maccabi Tel Avi vs. Crvena zvezda: 20:05 CET

  • Bayern Munich vs. Virtus Bologna: 20:30 CET

  • Valencia Basket vs. Dubai: 20:30 CET

  • Milano vs. Paris: 20:30 CET

  • Real Madrid vs. Fenerbahçe: 21:00 CET

Friday, October 31



  • Monaco vs. Panathinaikos: 19:00 CET

  • Olympiacos vs. Hapoel Tel Aviv: 20:15 CET

  • Baskona vs. Anadolu Efes: 20:30 CET

  • Partizan vs. Barcelona: 20:30 CET

Obatala-photography / Shutterstock

