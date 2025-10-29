Only winless team in EuroLeague finally earns a victory: all results from Tuesday
Baskonia finally managed a victory in EuroLeague against Dubai.
Baskonia, the only winless team in EuroLeague, finally broke their bad luck streak with a 92-85 win over Dubai. The Spanish side from Vitoria-Gasteiz in the Basque Country, a fixture in EuroLeague since the league creation in 2001, defeated one of the debutants this year as the league has expended to the Middle-East, and one of the revelations of the season, defeating Barcelona and Fenerbahçe.
Baskonia started strong, with a 15-point lead that was later cut down to 3. But Baskonia held on and defended the win, with Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (25 points), Kobi Simmons (16 points) and Hamidou Diallo (14 points) being the top players for the team.
Elsewhere, Valencia Basket earned a big win over Fenerbahçe, Panathinaikos held of Maccabi Tel Aviv, and Real Madrid fell at home against Bayern.
EuroLeague results from Tuesday, October 28:
- Zalgiris 86-65 Virtus Bologna
- Crvena Zvezda 79-65 Lyon Villeurbanne
- Bayern Munich 90-84 Real Madrid
- Panathinaikos 99-85 Maccabi Tel Aviv
- FC Barcelona 74-72 Milan
- Baskonia 92-85 Dubai Basketball
- Paris Basketball 80-90 Anadolu Efes
- Valencia Basket 94-79 Fenerbahce
Next games in EuroLeague this week:
Wednesday, October 29
- Hapoel Tel Aviv vs. Partizan: 19:00 CET
- Olympiacos vs. Monaco: 20:15 CET
Thursday, October 30
- Zalgiris vs. Lyon-Villeurbanne: 19:00 CET
- Maccabi Tel Avi vs. Crvena zvezda: 20:05 CET
- Bayern Munich vs. Virtus Bologna: 20:30 CET
- Valencia Basket vs. Dubai: 20:30 CET
- Milano vs. Paris: 20:30 CET
- Real Madrid vs. Fenerbahçe: 21:00 CET
Friday, October 31
- Monaco vs. Panathinaikos: 19:00 CET
- Olympiacos vs. Hapoel Tel Aviv: 20:15 CET
- Baskona vs. Anadolu Efes: 20:30 CET
- Partizan vs. Barcelona: 20:30 CET