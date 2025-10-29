Only winless team in EuroLeague finally earns a victory: all results from Tuesday

HQ

Baskonia, the only winless team in EuroLeague, finally broke their bad luck streak with a 92-85 win over Dubai. The Spanish side from Vitoria-Gasteiz in the Basque Country, a fixture in EuroLeague since the league creation in 2001, defeated one of the debutants this year as the league has expended to the Middle-East, and one of the revelations of the season, defeating Barcelona and Fenerbahçe.

Baskonia started strong, with a 15-point lead that was later cut down to 3. But Baskonia held on and defended the win, with Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (25 points), Kobi Simmons (16 points) and Hamidou Diallo (14 points) being the top players for the team.

Elsewhere, Valencia Basket earned a big win over Fenerbahçe, Panathinaikos held of Maccabi Tel Aviv, and Real Madrid fell at home against Bayern.

EuroLeague results from Tuesday, October 28:



Zalgiris 86-65 Virtus Bologna



Crvena Zvezda 79-65 Lyon Villeurbanne



Bayern Munich 90-84 Real Madrid



Panathinaikos 99-85 Maccabi Tel Aviv



FC Barcelona 74-72 Milan



Baskonia 92-85 Dubai Basketball



Paris Basketball 80-90 Anadolu Efes



Valencia Basket 94-79 Fenerbahce



Next games in EuroLeague this week:

Wednesday, October 29



Hapoel Tel Aviv vs. Partizan: 19:00 CET



Olympiacos vs. Monaco: 20:15 CET



Thursday, October 30



Zalgiris vs. Lyon-Villeurbanne: 19:00 CET



Maccabi Tel Avi vs. Crvena zvezda: 20:05 CET



Bayern Munich vs. Virtus Bologna: 20:30 CET



Valencia Basket vs. Dubai: 20:30 CET



Milano vs. Paris: 20:30 CET



Real Madrid vs. Fenerbahçe: 21:00 CET



Friday, October 31



Monaco vs. Panathinaikos: 19:00 CET



Olympiacos vs. Hapoel Tel Aviv: 20:15 CET



Baskona vs. Anadolu Efes: 20:30 CET



Partizan vs. Barcelona: 20:30 CET

