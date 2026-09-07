Only two top-10 players remain in US Open men's singles before quarter-finals

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The US Open men's singles tournament could go one or two ways: the most predictable route, with the final between the top 1 and 2 seeds (Alexander Zverev or Carlos Alcaraz) or with a final with at least one player outside of the top 10. Two quarter-finals have been confirmed, one with the second and eigth seed, Ben Shelton and Carlos Alcaraz.

All the other players still in the competition are outside the top 10, except for Zverev (who plays his round of 16 match against Luciano Darderi tonight, not earlier than 2:10 CEST, 1:10 BST of Tuesday.

The rest of the top seeded players (from the third to the tenth, except for Shelton who is eighth: Felix Auger-Aliassime, Novak Djokovic, Flavio Cobolli, Alex de Miñaur, Daniil Medvedev, Taylor Fritz and Arthur Fritz) have fallen in first, second or third round. And of course without Jannik Sinner, who withdrew before the tournament due to injuries.