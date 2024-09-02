Only three teams remain in the 2024 LCS Championship

HQ

The 2024 League of Legends Championship Series season is almost at an end. As it stands, the end-of-season-Championship is set to conclude on Saturday, September 7, and with that in mind only three teams remain in contention to lift the trophy.

Following a dominant showing so far, Team Liquid has already secured one place in the grand finals and is currently awaiting an opponent, which will be the winner of FlyQuest versus 100 Thieves. This game will be played on September 6, meaning we have two big match-ups to look forward to this coming weekend.

The winner and runner-up of the event will secure direct invitations to Worlds 2024 (meaning it's paramount for either FlyQuest or 100 Thieves to win on Friday), with the third placing team (the loser of the FlyQuest/100T match) instead netting a Worlds 2024 Play-In spot instead.

